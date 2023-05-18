Angelina Jolie is a star like no other. She is one of the most talented actresses who can do action-thrillers as well as romantic dramas with the same finesse. The diva is also known for not mincing her words and saying things as they are. Jolie had opened up about her s*xuality and confirmed that she was bisexual. She was also in a rumoured relationship with model Jenny Shimizu during the 90s, and the actress talked about her feelings in detail as well.

Angelina fell in love with Jenny instantly when she saw her for the first time. They starred together in the film Firefox, and the actress even confirmed that if she weren’t married to Jonny Lee Miller, she would have tied the knot with Jenny.

Angelina Jolie was not the only one confessing her love during an interview with Girlfriend Magazine. Interestingly, Jenny Shimizu also revealed the intricacies of their romance once when the Maleficent actress was married to Brad Pitt and was enjoying motherhood. As per Newsoftheworld, Jenny talked about the actress’s love for women and said, “Angelina is an unbelievable lesbian lover. She loves women too much. It’s like a drug and she was hooked. I was her first, and although she’s having a baby with Brad, I doubt I’ll be the last.”

Jenny Shimizu did not hold back and said that Angelina Jolie might be playing homes with Brad Pitt then, but it would not last for very long. She said, “Angelina loves danger and dabbling in the dark side. That’s where she gets her kicks—not playing happy families with one man. More to the point, I know how much she loves women.”

Ironically, Brad Pitt and Angelina parted ways a few years later, and the two are now leading their separate lives.

In conclusion, Jenny said, “I don’t want to sound like I hustle a**, but, for a while back then, if Angelina called, I’d drop everything and join her wherever she was in the world. It is her mouth that made me beg for more – kissing me passionately with those full lips over every inch of my body. It is unbelievable what she can do.”

Well, we do not doubt for a second that Angelina Jolie is amazing at whatever she does! For more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

