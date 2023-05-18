Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 gave an emotional farewell to James Gunn’s directed trilogy, and we are not over it yet. As the movie has been getting praise from the audiences as well as critics’ appreciation with good Box Office numbers, it surely can be said that Marvel is still in the game. With all that, the movie did leave us with a happy ending, hoping there could be a possibility of watching our favourite characters again, except for a few.

Reacting to the same ending, Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays the High Evolutionary in the movie, reveals that the film has an alternate ending than the one we saw in theatres. Many assumed and made theories about a character dying by the movie’s logo and font style. Fortunately, we did not get to see any of that.

Regarding the movie’s ending, Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3’s leading antagonist actor talked on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. Chukwudi Iwuji revealed the movie did an alternate ending which they filmed, saying, “Well, let me just put it this way. I’m hoping you’ll see an extended version or maybe an alternate ending, you know, that we certainly did film”.

The actor teased his High Evolutionary could be alive as no one really saw him dead by the climax of Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3. “I mean, the whole point in Marvel is that unless you see someone die, they haven’t necessarily died, and even if they do die, what does that mean in the multiverse, right? But the point is that Rocket doesn’t shoot me,” he said. By the end of the movie, Rocket does not shoot the villain he just leaves him while ripping his prosthetic face. “They make a point of saying why don’t you kill him, and he says no, I’m not going to kill him. And you don’t actually see me go down with the ship. So, I’ll just leave it at that,” said the actor.

While it is uncertain whether High Evolutionary could be alive or not, his performance was applauded by the audience. Many also called the actor’s MCU villain, the Kang, which Marvel wanted. However, GOTG Vol 3 is the last work by James Gunn for the MCU, as he won’t be returning to make any MCU movie. Well, this is what the official words have come so far.

