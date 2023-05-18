While the Marvel studios keep adding new projects to their illustrious roaster almost every quarter, one has to agree that the anticipation for Wade Wilson’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Deadpool 3 rides on its respective strong base of anticipation. The movie that is all set to bring Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the MCU has been in the making for a while now. But it is this month that we have been hearing progressive updates about the same. And today comes another.

After the acquisition of Fox, Disney soon got the rights to bring Merc With The Mouth to their existing timeline and add the multiverse saga that they can now make Hugh Jackman as Wolverine join him on his expedition. The studio has been on the movie for quite some time, but only recently we hear updates of it entering production.

So now, as Deadpool 3 moves forward, the latest update offered that the working title of the same has been revealed, and it is Tidal Wave. But while we were busy being confused about what it means, it seems like we finally have an answer as it hints at crucial plot details that bring another big villain to the MCU, rumoured to be played the DC Superstar. Read on to know everything you should.

As per a Small Screen report, the title Tidal Wave hints at a very interesting plot for Deadpool 3. The chances are that the movie delves into the episode where Magneto stole Thor’s Mjolnir and change the magnetic field of the planet, causing a tsunami in New York City and Manhattan. Many civilians, mutants and heroes drown in the catastrophic event, and the ones left have the task of correcting everything.

Magneto’s motivation to turn into a monster is losing his children. But later, it is understood that it was Doctor Doom who had orchestrated the entire disaster. Interestingly, if you remember, it was last year said that Marvel is all set to bring the big villain to MCU and were even planning to bring Henry Cavill to play him.

Does this mean, not just Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but even Henry Cavill is making his MCU debut with Deadpool 3 as Doctor Doom? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

