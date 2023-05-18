One of the most awaited Hollywood movies of this year has to be Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The pinkness of the whole plot and bringing our childhood memories through the movie is something we all are very eager to watch. However, did you know John Cena had auditioned for a role in it but then got rejected? Yes, that’s right. However, later, Margot Robbie came in help. Here’s how that happened. Keep scrolling to read more!

John started his career as a WWE champion and then took a U-turn and entered the film industry. With his hard work, dedication and sincerity, he has proved his worth as an actor and has also been a part of many prestigious projects.

However, recently while promoting his upcoming film Fast X on the Today show, John Cena opened up about a ‘happy accident’ that landed him a role in Barbie after getting rejected for it. Thanks to Margot Robbie. The actor said, “They were putting out open casting for the movie. I get it, I wasn’t a piece for the puzzle. That’s fine. I tried. I was rejected and then I saw Margot and she was like, ‘Why aren’t you doing this? We’re filming across the street.’”

John Cena further added the same conversation, “I haven’t worked with Margot before. We literally randomly ran into each other as friends. And she said, ‘Why don’t you do Barbie?’ I said, ‘I’ve been trying!’ And Margot makes a lot of the decisions for that and I said, ‘Well, I’ll do whatever you need.’” He then continued how great the cast list of both the movies are and said, “It was a happy accident. I think ‘Barbie’ and ‘Fast X‘ share a lot of parallels. Their cast list is amazing. The ‘Barbie’ cast list is amazing. The ‘Fast X’ cast list is amazing.”

John Cena concluded his opinion by saying, “I think a lot of times people think for people saying, ‘Oh, he wouldn’t do that.’ And I agree with you, I don’t think there are any small parts. A chance is a chance. An opportunity to show your skill or develop a new skill, that’s fantastic. That’s why I want to do all this stuff, so I think once they realized I would just be grateful to be involved, they were like, ‘Yeah, you can do this.'”

Barbie is all set to release on July 21, 2023. Are you excited to see Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, John Cena and others in the project? Let us know!

