Hugh Jackman needs no introduction. The 54-year-old X-Men star, who won the hearts of millions with his on-screen performance, is still a heartthrob in films and real life. But did you know, The actor popularly known as Wolverine has had some embarrassing moments during his almost 30 years long career? If you didn’t, we are here to talk about one.

During an interview – that turns 15 this year, the ‘Logan’ actor recalled when he wet his pants while singing onstage. You read that right –JACKMAN PEED HIMSELF! Read on to know how and why it happened and how the audience reacted to it.

As reported by People, Hugh Jackman narrated this incident when interviews for Playboy’s December 2008 issue. The actor revealed that while performing in the musical Beauty and the Beast, he suffered headaches caused due to dehydration and was made to drink a lot of water. He recalled, “I’d just gone to the bathroom, but waiting in the wings, I was like, ‘Bloody hell, I need to go again.’ I thought, ‘I’ll be all right.’”

Hugh Jackman continued, “But it wasn’t all right. While getting ready to sing the last note of his big duet, I thought … ‘if I sing this note, I’m going to pee my pants; if I don’t, I’m going to be humiliated.’ The actor in me took over. I was singing, thinking, ‘Wow, I’m peeing my pants.’”

Recalling the audience’s reaction after that, the ‘X-Men’ fame continued, “When I finished, I immediately turned upstage, looked down and couldn’t see anything. I thought, these red tights must be waterproof. I was laughing as if I had gotten away with it. But the audience was looking at me funny. It had seeped through, and my pants were completely wet. The audience could see it.”

In the same interview, the Wolverine star added that his fans, too, lose control, but he laughs it off. Hugh Jackman recalled, “Once during The Boy From Oz a woman ran down to the front of the stage while I was doing the show. She said, ‘Hugh, I’ve always wanted to do this,’ and lifted her top. She had these massive tits. I just pissed myself laughing and said, ‘I’m glad you got that off your chest.’”

