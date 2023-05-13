Hugh Jackman has etched his name as Wolverine in all our hearts. The actor has indeed done a phenomenal job at bringing the Marvel character to life and leaving us all spellbound with his skills. While the actor was delighted to bag the role, he was also relieved for this reason.

Jackman began acting in Australian theatre and later landed a role in the TV series Correlli. In 2000, the actor moved to Hollywood and made his debut with the iconic film X-Men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since his debut in the X-Men series, Hugh Jackman reprised his role as Wolverine in a total of nine movies. The actor had a lasting effect on every viewer and is now associated with his role. While the actor was equally thrilled to play the mutant, he was relieved about one thing, not wearing the yellow and green spandex.

Marvel comic fans can understand the difference between the Wolverine in comic books and the movie series. For the unversed, Wolverine wore green and yellow spandex in the comic books but usually was bare-chested in the movies. Once, during an interaction, the actor said, “I think it’s safe to say that me and yellow tights don’t get on!”

In another interview with Collider, the actor said, “There were a couple of things I couldn’t work out how to do. Fans always say, ‘When are we gonna see you in the blue and yellow spandex? We’ve gotta see that shot.’” The actor added, “We tried a little bit in The Wolverine, it didn’t happen—on that plane at the end, he opens up a box and there’s the suit, I think that ended up getting cut.”

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Relationship With Female Rapper 070 Shake 3 Years After Breakup With Timothee Chalamet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News