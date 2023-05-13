Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seemingly going strong and adding to their relationship rumours. After being spotted together several times during star-studded events and cozy dinners, the duo’s fans cannot wait for them to go official. But, did they make it official at the latest Lakers Playoff game in Los Angeles?

Kendall rose to fame at an early age through her family reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Apart from her, the show featured her mom Kris Jenner and sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Unlike her sisters, Kendall entered the fashion model world and has been ruling it ever since. She is the A-list guest at every event and grabs headlines for her every outing. The reason why Kendall is in the headlines these days is her alleged romance with Bad Bunny. After going on dates, partying at Coachella and leaving the Met Gala together, the two recently enjoyed watching a basketball game in the city.

According to various photos and videos swirling around online, Kendall Jenner arrived at the Lakers’ Playoff match in a casual look. She sported a sleeveless white crop top with a marble print brown mini skirt. To give her look an edge, the 27-year-old opted for a pair of matching snake print high-heel boots and some gold accessories. On the other hand, Bad Bunny looked dapper in a white shirt, black pants and snake-print boots. The duo also added matching leather jackets to their looks.

kendall jenner and bad bunny 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qTagSy3dhV — kendall – style & outfits 💋 (@kenjenstyle) May 13, 2023

Más fotografías de Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner esta noche en Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Zm5H4xwO5B — DIOS | BUNNY 🇲🇽 (@DiosBunnymx) May 13, 2023

During the game, the two were seemingly having the time of their lives, giggling and laughing. As they enjoyed their drinks, they also cosied up, leaving no distance between them. We wonder if it is an official announcement. Let us know what you think in the comment section.

