The Jenner Kardashians are always there to make your day with their several shenanigans. Kendall Jenner has been in the news lately for her rumoured romance with Puerto Rican rapper/singer Bad Bunny. The duo has not officially confirmed their relationship yet but they have been spotted together on several outings. On Saturday night Jenner and her alleged beau were spotted leaving a restaurant; while that is undoubtedly some news but the model’s sheer top created more noise than their being together.

For the unversed, Jenner and Benito sparked dating rumours when they were spotted having dinner with Hailey and Justin Bieber. Hailey and Kendall are known to be very close friends. It happened way back in February, and before that, they were allegedly spotted making out at a private club.

According to several reports, including Page Six, reported Kendall Jenner was spotted with Bad Bunny in a bold and brown sheer top that gave out a glimpse of her b**bs pretty evidently. She paired the short top with a Blumarine fall-winter 2023 shearling-trimmed micro mini skirt showcasing her toned mid-riff. The supermodel anchored her look with matching buckled knee-high boots.

Kendall Jenner’s rumoured beau, Bad Bunny, wore a yellow and black jacket over a black shirt and matching pants on their night out. The alleged love birds looked quite stylish and in vogue together but the netizens were convinced otherwise. One of the users wrote, “Looks like she got the attention she wanted.” Another user said, “Costume malfunction!!” Followed by, “These girls have no class.”Benito whyyyyy??? Bland, flavorless… you can do WAY better.”

A few more trolled Kendall Jenner with comments like, “How is this legal? Why not just go nak*d!”

“Damn, she needs a breast lift.”

“Lame implants. Real lame.”

“We get it! You have nip*les. So edgy”

“Needy. Take my pic, talk about me! Look b**bs”

Check out their pictures going viral on Twitter:

