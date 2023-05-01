Popular Hollywood singer and actress Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, has found her soulmate again after divorcing her ex-husband after 28 years of marriage. In Malibu, her then-boyfriend and now-fiance, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell proposed to her, and she said ‘yes’. Keep scrolling to read further!

For the unversed, Tish and Dominic announced their relationship officially in November 2022, and since then, they have never shied away from posting PDA pictures and posts on their social media handles. Even on New Year’s Eve, she shared a picture with her beau with a sweet caption that read “Headed into the New Year HAPPY @dominicpurcell, Wishing everyone a safe and magical New Years Eve!”

On Saturday, Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture with Dominic Purcell flaunting her engagement ring with the caption, “A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell.” And well, that states how much in love the couple is. Reports of Tish dating Dominic came in after the news of her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus officially moving on with Australian singer Firerose spread all over the media.

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus)

Tish and Dominic became serious about each other within a very short span. And one of the close sources of the couple revealed to US Weekly, “Things couldn’t be going better for Tish and Dominic. [Tish] truly feels like she found her soulmate.”

Tish Cyrus filed a divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2022 for the third time in their 28 years of marriage. The couple have three children, Miley Cyrus (30), Braison (28), and Noah (23). Tish is also a mother to Brandi (35), and Trace (34). While on the other hand, Dominic Purcell has four kids Joseph (23), Audrey (22), and 19-year-old twins Lily-Rose and Augustus, with his ex-wife Rebecca Williamson.

Well, while Miley Cyrus is going through a tumultuous personal life after her divorce from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, her mom found happiness in the love of her life Dominic Purcell.

