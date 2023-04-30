Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is among the world’s most beautiful women. She is also one of the most influential celebrities in the country. Even though she has appeared in several Bollywood films and South cinema, she made a mark in Hollywood.

She has appeared in films like Bride And Prejudice (2004), Mistress Of Spices (2005), Provoked (2006), The Last Legion (2007) and The Pink Panther 2 (2009). But not many remember that she once came under the radar of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It surfaced at a time when a scandal rocked Hollywood. Top actresses like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, and Cara Delevingne accused Harvey of his predatorial behaviour towards him. While the cases mostly pertained to Hollywood, reports claimed that Weinstein tried hard to get some ‘alone time’ with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In 2014, Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman were spotted with actress Ponniyin Selvan and her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan at the Cannes International Film Festival. Harvey attempted everything to speak to Aishwarya alone, according to Simone Sheffield, who claimed to be Aishwarya’s former manager.

The report was first published by Variety, and in response to the story, Sheffield took to social media and wrote, “I use(d) to manage Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While dealing with Harvey, I found it comical how hard he tried to get Aishwarya alone. But he was a pig… Looked and acted like a ‘big bully pig’. He asked me to leave the meeting numerous times, and I politely declined.”

“When we were leaving his (Weinstein’s) office, he cornered me and said, ‘What do I have to do to get her alone?’ I told him to ‘kiss my black a*s’. When Ash and I returned to our hotel, I sent Harvey a steel pig trough filled with diet coke as a thank-you gift for the meeting. Yes, we did do business and yes, he eventually threatened me. Told me I’d never work in this business, blah blah blah (sic). What I said to him I can’t print. But you can be sure, I never gave him the opportunity to even breathe on my client.”

Several netizens hailed Simone Sheffield for protecting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Talks About Freezing Her Eggs & Pain She Suffered Due To Taking Injections For Over A Month: “I Do Advocate It For Working Women, Single Women…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News