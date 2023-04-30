Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted of abetment charges in Jiah Khan’s death case. The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court issued the judgement on Friday, and the actor went to Siddhivinayak temple the next day to seek blessings and thank God.

As Sooraj visited the temple, his pictures and videos are now going viral on social media. In a video shared by a paparazzi, he was seen arriving, stepping out of his car as he greeting the paps and entered the temple. After seeking darshan, Sooraj came out from the premises, holding prasad and a photo frame of Lord Ganesha.

However, the internet users noticed when one of his staff members brought his shoes and kept them in front of him. Sooraj Pancholi took up the shoes, put them aside, and held the poster with the same hand. Before leaving the temple, he talked with a few passersby.

Take a look at the video below:

After the video was shared by popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani, many netizens stated their Sooraj Pancholi lacked basic manners. They were baffled as Pancholi held Ganesha’s photo after touching his shoes.

A user wrote, “Jootey touch kar ke fir bhagwaan ki photo touch kiya. Kyun jaatey hain aise log mandir jab kuch pata Na ho,” while another user wrote, “Arey Bhai hands wash kar leta… shoes ko haath mein lene ke baad.” A third user commented, “You are insulting the Hindu religion, first you touch your shoes, then you touch the back of God, don’t do all this show-off.”

A fourth user commented, “What nonsense 😡 Pehle joote side rakhte ho phir usi hath se bhagwan ko touch, aise respect ka kya fyeda.”

Nearly ten years after actress Jiah Khan‘s suicide, on April 28, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai exonerated actor Sooraj Pancholi of the charges of aiding and abetting. Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013. Time To Dance was Sooraj’s most recent project.

