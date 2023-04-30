Bollywood star Katrina Kaif’s personal life was a topic of hot discussion when she used to date Ranbir Kapoor. An old interview of the actress has been doing the rounds of the Internet where Katrina Kaif addressed the rumours about whether she gate-crashed the wrap party of Tamasha which starred her then-boyfriend Ranbir and his former lover Deepika Padukone.

Katrina Kaif was busy promoting her movie Phantom in 2015 when she addressed the hot rumours. Ranbir Kapoor’s Tamasha was also released in the same year. Read on to know what Katrina said.

According to a clip surfaced on Reddit, Katrina Kaif addressed the rumours of gate-crashing Tamasha’s wrap party, which created awkwardness between her and Deepika. In an interview with movie critic Rajeev Masand, the actress said, “I read that too. And when I was reading that, I wanted to ask the person, when you think of Katrina, do you think I’m very silly? When you think of Ranbir, do you think of a silly person? When you think of Deepika, do you think of a silly person? No, we’re not silly, foolish people.” Katrina further stated, “We’re not. I don’t go storming onto the set or a place if I’m not invited, or if I’m not meant to be there.”

Take a look:

The actress added, “I think these people have wild imaginations. But at the same time, I can’t blame anyone, because I will not, have not, and probably will not continue to do so for a while, speak in detail about what goes on in my personal life.”

Katrina Kaif, during her interview, also laid emphasis on that she does not see herself as “somebody’s other half or somebody’s partner.”

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif dated Ranbir Kapoor for close to five years but parted ways in 2016. Ranbir Kapoor later got married to Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif is now happily married to actor Vicky Kaushal.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

