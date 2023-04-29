Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most sorted actors in Bollywood and over the years, he has not only just evolved as an artist but also as an individual. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor knows how to put across his point like a boss. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when he took a savage dig at his friend Karan Johar for forcing him to appear on Koffee With Karan and also called him out for making actors a part of controversies. Scroll below to read the details!

Ranbir once bashed Karan for inviting actors on the popular chat show and screwing them for no reason. The actor even said he and Anushka wanted to protest against it and want other actors to come forward and stop this culture.

Ranbir Kapoor once appeared on AIB and was asked if he is tired of Koffee with Karan, the actor was quick to reply. He said, “I am…I am (when asked if he’s tired of the show)…I was forced this season. I told him (Karan), ‘I don’t want to come.’ Me and Anushka (Sharma) were actually going to protest and get the entire film industry together to stop this because it’s not fair. He’s making money out of us, we come and we get screwed through the year. It’s not right.”

In the same video, Ranbir Kapoor was also asked about the famous gift hamper that celebrities get after winning the rapid fire. To which, the Sanju actor took a savage dig at Karan and revealed, “Nothing, ghanta you get. Same iPhone you are getting.” Recently, the clip of the interview was shared on Instagram, and as soon as netizens noticed it, they bombarded the comment section with witty replies.

One of the users wrote, “The irony is that everyone hates the show still everyone manages to watch it.”

Another was quick to point out that Karan has made Alia’s career and wrote, “But your wife’s whole career is made by him.”

“Well he is RK so he can say that … I mean if an outsider said that they would be cancelled by the industry.”

“And his wife worships Karan … waah”

“Bhai tu hypocrisy karta kyun hai yeh. Itne bade khaandan se hai, phir bhi force ho raha hai.”

“Yeh dekhne baad Karan Johar ne usey reels bhejna band kar diya…”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What The Fox (@whatthefox____)

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor, and now, he is gearing up for his next release, Animal.

