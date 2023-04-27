Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the ‘It’ couple, and we cannot agree more. The duo has been painting the town red with their romance, never leaving a chance to dish major couple goals. While they are each other’s support systems, the two have always picked each other during any circumstance. Once, Anushka ditched all the hotties of Bollywood and refused to pick anyone to date, proving that she is the most loyal partner.

Anushka and Virat first met on the sets of a commercial and soon hit it off. The two got together well and began dating after some time. In 2017, the couple surprised their fans by tying the knot secretly in Italy in a beautiful ceremony, not less than any fairytale. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli did not make their relationship official soon after they began dating, they did gradually make public appearances. However, it did not stop them from staying loyal to each other. Back in 2016, Anushka Sharma won hearts as she dodged every situation-based question about dating other actors.

A video from Anushka Sharma’s appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2016 with Arjun Kapoor is making rounds on the internet. In the clip, Karan Johar could be heard asking the NH10 actress which actor she would date. KJo said, “Would you date Sushant [Singh Rajput] or ditch him?” to which Anushka replied, “I think he wants to be single. I’d ditch him.” When asked about Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka said, “I friend-zoned him in a movie.”

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the actress said, “Mera dost hai,” while she quipped, “Don’t know him” when asked about Sidharth Malhotra. Anushka even ditched Varun Dhawan, saying “I think he’s already in a relationship.” The clip won hearts on the internet as Anushka rejected every actor for Virat Kohli.

An Instagram user wrote, “One of the reasons why I like Anushka Sharma.. she never gets involved in these rubbish stuff just to seek attention… She chose Virat and they are now happy together,” while another penned, “She was already in a relationship with virat and karan knew abt it and still he was asking such inappropriate questions.”

The video’s caption read, “Anushka rejecting all the boys for virat.”

