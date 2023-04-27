The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri in his latest Tweet, bashed Bollywood’s renowned award show Filmfare Awards after they announced the film’s nomination in different categories. The filmmaker is known for the strong, unfiltered and bold opinions he often makes on social media. A while back, he took to Twitter to pen a long note against the award show.

Taking this to his social media, the director expressed his disagreement and mentioned the reason why he refused to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri Tweeted, “I learnt from media that #TheKashmirFiles is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards. Here is why According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has a face. Nobody matters. That’s why, in the sycophant and unethical world of Filmfare, Master Directors like Sanjay Bhansali or Sooraj Barjatya have no faces. Sanjay Bhansali looks like Alia Bhatt, Sooraj like Mr. Bachchan and Annes Bazmi like Karthik Aryan. It’s not that a filmmaker’s dignity comes from Filmfare Awards but this humiliating system must end.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s Tweet further read, “Therefore, as my protest and dissent against a corrupt, unethical and sycophant establishment of Bollywood, I have decided to not accept such awards. I refuse to be part of any oppressive and corrupt system or awards which treats writers, directors and other HODs & crew members of a film inferior to and/or as slaves to stars. My congratulations to all those who win and more to those who do not. The brighter side is that I am not alone. Slowly but steadily, a parallel Hindi film industry is emerging. Until then….”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War, which is slated to release on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages, making it one of the most promising films ever filmed.

