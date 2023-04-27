Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll and how! After making his comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, SRK is gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ and Atlee’s ‘Jawan’. While fans wait for bated break for his other two movies, he’s also likely to star in Uri fame Aditya Dhar’s upcoming spectacle, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. Yes, you heard that right! If the latest reports are anything to go by, the makers plan to go bigger on the star cast to give it a Pan-India feel.

The film has been making headlines for quite some time. It was earlier reportedly led by Vicky Kaushal, who allegedly backed out of the project. A couple of days back, the film produced by Ronnie Screvwala’s RSVP made headlines when it was reported that Ranveer Singh has been roped in to replace Vicky. Scroll down to know about the latest update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in ETimes, the film seems to have gone haywire due to Aditya Dhar’s mindset. For the unversed, the film was revived by Jio Studios after reportedly being shelved. A source close to the development revealed about the budget to ETimes, “Director Aditya Dhar had made the war epic Uri for a mere 25 crore rupees though it looked like a 100-crore budget film. That’s because Aditya comes from the less-is-more school of filmmaking.”

The report further states that Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been approached for The Immortal Ashwatthama. While not much detail about the same has been out, the makers are yet to confirm or deny the rumours. However it is reported that out of these 3 stars one is likely to headline Dhar’s magnum opus project.

Earlier speaking about the film, Aditya Dhar had said, “We worked under extremely tight budgetary circumstances in Uri, and that was good. Because it kept us constantly on our toes, forever anxious. I think anxiety is a big impetus to productivity and creativity. I fear unlimited budgets would make me lazy as a filmmaker. I’d rather work within controlled budgets. My aim as a filmmaker is to make a film look large, far more spectacular than the budget would suggest. I’d like to spend 30 crores. But it should look like a 150-crore film.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: “Salman Khan Was Telling Me Repeatedly That I Can Also Do Accidents,” Says Renuka Shahane While The Shooting Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News