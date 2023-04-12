Ronnie Screwvala’s high-budget sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama is one of the much-awaited films that was announced in 2021. Vicky Kaushal was roped in as the lead in the film. It was soon put on the back burner due to budget constraints. Now the film is back again with another star & it is none other than Ranveer Singh.

As Vicky backed out of the project, producer Ronnie left the film due to the immense budget required. Film’s director Aditya Dhar has consistently been working on making his dream project a reality, the film has undergone numerous casting and budgetary changes over the past two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The filmmaker’s relentless pursuit is finally paying off, and the film will go on floors later this year, albeit with a new cast. Peeping Moon report claims that Aditya Dhar approached Ranveer Singh to play the role of a mythological character of Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya, who was cursed with immortality.

The report quoted a source saying, “Aditya Dhar and Ranveer have been discussing this project for months, and talks are now advanced. It’s a big theatrical project about a larger-than-life character, and Ranveer doesn’t want to pass up the opportunity to play such a legendary role. He has given his nod and is expected to sign on the dotted line as soon as all the formalities are completed.”

Even though Ranveer has not yet agreed to play the role, he seems to be the front-runner for the role in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The high-concept visual spectacle will be bankrolled by Jio Studios. The makers plan to produce it on a grand scale, shooting in various countries, with teams from across the world coming aboard for action and visuals.

Ranveer Singh will be trained in various forms of martial arts, sword fighting, and archery techniques to get into the skin of his mythological character. if this wasn’t enough, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be cast opposite him, thereby making it more enticing for the audience.

The Immortal Ashwatthama will be Ranveer Singh’s next film after Karan Johar’s upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which releases in theatres on July 28, 2023.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Proud Father As He Praises Daughter Suhana Khan For Her Latest Brand Endorsement: “If I May Take Some Credit Well Brought Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News