Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars that every second person knows. However, early in his acting career, a producer of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman described him as a look-alike of Aamir Khan while talking about the movie to Juhi Chawla. The actress once recalled the incident and shared how disappointed she was when she met SRK for the first time.

SRK and Juhi were considered the successful hit Bollywood Jodi when they used to do movies together. Their chemistry as an onscreen couple proved to be a hit mantra for the movies as they were really appreciated by the fans. Read on to find out when she recalls watching the young Shah Rukh Khan for the first time.

During a conversation on a reality show, ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’, Juhi Chawla and Tabu talked to the host, RJ Malishka, about their industry journey. On recalling the meeting with Shah Rukh Khan during Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, she said, “Producer Vivek Vasvani ne kaha ki tumhara hero na Fauji me aata hai bada famous hai aur bilkul Aamir Khan ki tarah lagta hai”. Juhi visualised the hero like Aamir and agreed to do the film.

However, as Juhi went to the sets, she described Shah Rukh Khan as “Patla sa, dubla sa, brown color ka. Baal uske yaha tak aur white shirt me aur maine bola ye kis angle se Aamir Khan lagta hai batao mujhe”. She later said, “ye to mere sath dhoka ho gaya”. Juhi ended saying, “dekho usko bhi star bana diya maine”

Watch the video of Juhi Chawla narrating the incident of meeting Shah Rukh Khan below

Whether Juhi’s luck helped Shah Rukh Khan become a star or his struggle is uncertain. However, they both collaborated for the first-ever time in the film, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, arguably one of the best rom-com Bollywood movies.

