There has been a lot of noise around War 2 ever since Siddharth Anand got replaced by Ayan Mukerji as the director. KRK had sparked the nepotism debate as he claimed Rani Mukerji is the mastermind behind it as the Brahmastra helmer is her first cousin. Now, the self-proclaimed critic has shot new bullets with his claim that Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr may turn it a disaster at the box office. Scroll below for details!

As most know, War starred Hrithik alongside Tiger Shroff. The film opened to earth-shattering collections of 53.35 crores. It went onto garner 319 crores with a ‘hit’ verdict at the box office. What’s to be noted is that the Siddharth Anand directorial received mixed reviews but it was the massive fan base of the leading stars that pulled audience to the theatres.

In his latest tweet, KRK wrote, “Jr NTR is charging ₹75Cr for #War2, while Hrithik is charging ₹100Cr! Director fees is ₹25Cr! Other star cast ₹25Cr. P&A – ₹25Cr! Total – ₹250Cr! Film Making 100Cr! Total ₹350Cr! Film should do ₹500Cr business at India box office to recover the investment.”

In another tweet, KRK mentioned, “I believe film #War2 will face big problem during the making because Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR both are looking for 100% equal role in the film, which is not possible at all. Therefore this film can become a disaster like Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag.”

Meanwhile, a source close to YRF said that Aditya Chopra is planning to to deliver the biggest theatrical experience. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India.

