Actress Radhika Apte has often called out how women are treated in Bollywood while sharing her personal experiences and how they only get similar roles. The Andhadhun actress never shies away from calling spade a spade and she did the same in one of her most recent interviews.

Radhika Apte, who was recently seen in Netflix’s Monica, O My Darling, shed light on how she was typecast after her initial roles and also recalled the demeaning comments she has received about her body. Read on to know for details.

According to the Indian Express, Radhika Apte in a recent interview with Film Companion shared how people in the industry have been extremely rude to her. Talking about being typecast, the 37-year-old actress shared, “Perceptions are strange. People used to think that I could only be a village girl for the longest time, till I did Badlapur.” Radhika continued, “After Badlapur, people thought I could only do s*x comedies, I could strip. So, I stopped. I just never said yes to them. Perceptions are a bit bizarre.” The skilled actress also addressed how she does not care when people talk about her appearance.

Radhika Apte shared, “I lost a film because I was overweight by three or four kilos. Of course, when you’re new, they say, ‘Why don’t you get a better nose, why don’t you get bigger breasts?’ That was in the beginning. In the middle, some people would comment on your body as if they had the right to.”

She added, “Now we can talk about it very openly in the last few years because of awareness. We can say, ‘If you say that to me again I’ll make sure you’re out of this project, at least’.”

On the work front, Radhika will soon be seen in ZEE 5’s Mrs Undercover. She first broke out from her role in Antaheen and later cemented her position in the industry with projects such as Pad Man, Badlapur, Andhadhun, Sacred Games, Ghoul, Raat Akeli Hai, Lust Stories, and others.

