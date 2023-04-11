Salman Khan has had different histories with the different actresses he has worked with. The actor, who’s currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was recently snapped at the trailer launch. The film, which will mark his comeback to cinema after 4 years, will see him sharing the screen space with Pooja Hedge. Later he will be seen in Tiger 3 where he will reunite with Katrina Kaif.

While we await Tiger 3 with bated breath, we have recently come across a video of the leading duo where she had called Akshay Kumar a better co-star than Salman right on his face. The clip is from her appearance on Salman’s reality show Bigg Boss 4.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya and later in Partner, Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai. Soon after she became a household name, rumours of them sharing a romantic relationship made headlines. As of now, Kat is happily married to Vicky Kaushal, while Dabangg Khan remains the most eligible bachelor.

Now an old video that has resurfaced on the web, sees Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif who is her favourite co-star amongst him, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi. Without thinking much the actress names Akshay. Seemingly surprised by the answer, Salman asks again, and she spells it out for him, saying, “Akshay is a better co-star than you.”

Reacting to the same a Reddit user read, “I guess only Katrina can say this to Salman on his face and won’t have any repurcuression. If there have been any other actress Bhai would have never worked with her.”

While another said, “When she said “ji’ at the end, I lost it lmaooo.”

A third user wrote, “Seriously, if I were her then, I’d marry myself and not waste a single minute of my gorgeous years on any of the men that she wasted them on.”

While fourth one said, “I think Salman is too powerful o blindly follow a controversial script about his personal life.”

“Kat blinks her eyes when she is thinking what to say or when she is nervous I have seen this a lot,” said a fifth netizen.

“This whole interview se*tion or whstever was super awkward. I heard she eas so upset with salman that she left mid way. He’s such a prick man,” said another Reddit user.

