Disha Patani often finds herself being under the radar of the paparazzi, which makes her lead the headlines every now and then. Apart from being a Bollywood actress, she is known for her bold fashion choices. She often gets seen in corsets, mini dresses, b**b-exposing tops and so on and so forth. But she always manages to look gorgeous whatever she wears. And this has irked the netizens quite a lot of times.

Recently, she was seen out in the city wearing a mini dress. Here’s how the netizens reacted to it. Keep scrolling to check it out below!

Yesterday, Disha Patani was spotted in the city as she was going for lunch, looking summer-ready in a pink floral mini-dress with cut-out detailing. She flaunted her toned abs and busty assets through it. She kept her look dewy and fresh and completed with a dainty neckpiece along with bracelets. Disha kept her hair open in soft curls.

As soon as the video went out from the paparazzi page Instant Bollywood on Instagram, netizens started to react to it and pour their opinion towards the way Disha Patani looked. Check out the video below:

One wrote, “Only skin show off for the dump media who covering them for Insta.”

Another one commented, “Why bother wearing clothes?”

One of them penned, “Not a dress for lunch atapl so what if u r sexy , doesn’t mean u kp showing..sexy can look in covered clothes too”, while another one wrote, “Ye Aise kpde wear krke bus attention leti h.”

A few even brought Disha Patani’s alleged ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the comments and mentioned him. One wrote, “Tiger ko jb se chorda hai mann nahi krta aapko dekhne ka sorry.”

Another netizen sarcastically commented, “Tiger crying in the corner.”

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the film Ek Villain 2 and is currently gearing up for her next upcoming projects. However, what are your thoughts regarding actors getting trolled for the way they dress up or how they look? Let us know in the comments.

