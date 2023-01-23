Trust Disha Patani to leave men weak on their knees. She may have been away from the big screens since Ek Villain Returns but that doesn’t stop her from making noise. Sometimes it is her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Ilic and other times, her Calvin Klein looks that grab our eyeballs. In the latest photo op, it is the uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian that we cannot get over!

It was recently that fans were elated to learn about Disha flying to North America. The actress along with Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana is a part of The Entertainers tour that begins with Atlanta in March 2023. But the beauty has left fans mesmerized with her latest Instagram post.

Disha Patani could be seen setting a scintillating display in a sequined cut-out gown. She literally set our screens on fire with her deep plunging neckline that flaunted her busty assets. The outfit also had a thigh-high slit across the centre that showcased her toned long legs.

Disha Patani oozed oomph with cut-outs across the waist that gave a perfect view to her curvaceous figure. The see-through gown truly bared it all as she gave a side view of her attire. Loose curls and n*de makeup completed her look.

The look only reminds of a thousand times Kim Kardashian has pulled off something similar and made men go weak on their knees. And well, Disha is truly our desi version who never misses a chance to showcase her perfect body!

Netizens couldn’t agree more as they bombarded her comment section with comparisons to Kim Kardashian. Take a look at the pictures below:

