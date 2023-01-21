An individual’s personality defines fashion; it’s not just about looking good and pretty, sometimes it’s more than that. Recently, people are getting more daring and bold about it, and celebrities are paving the path, like how Robert Pattinson broke stereotypes with his unconventional outfit at last night’s Dior show in Paris.

Pattinson, who is known for experimenting with bold patterns and different silhouettes, seems to have outdone himself this time. And we think all the other actors should stop playing it safe and take a queue from him, who might have got inspired by Brad Pitt.

Robert Pattinson was attending the Dior Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week show. Let’s talk about the actor’s uber-cool outfit, which was a brown-coloured ribbed high-neck sweater paired with a coordinated brown fur jacket. Ditching the boring trousers, the Batman actor chose to wear a blue half-pleated skirt with a pair of chunky black boots. His hair was styled using a gel as he posed for the camera with a swagger.

As we mentioned before, Robert Pattinson might have taken inspiration from yet another Hollywood’s handsome hunk Brad Pitt. He sported a similar look at the screening of his film Bullet Train last year. He wore a brown coloured skirt matching with his same shade jacket, pairing them up with a casual mauve linen shirt. It surely is a risky fashion, and one must have the confidence to pull it off, and these two men have completely nailed it in their own way.

However, Robbert Pattinson and Brad Pitt aren’t the first men to break the stereotypes and dress up like this. In fact, American musician Kurt Cobain did it back in the ’90s, and The Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel also sported a leather skirt back in 2003 for the MTV Europe Music Awards.

What are your thoughts on Robert Pattinson’s bold fashion choice? Let us know in the comments!

