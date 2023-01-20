Rihanna, whom the world fondly calls RiRi, is a global sensation with an extraordinary voice that was won millions of hearts. She is not only an amazing singer but a bona fide fashionista as well. RiRi even has her own beauty and lingerie line as well. She has achieved quite a lot with her hard work at a young age.

RiRi enjoys a massive fan following of 139 million fans on Instagram, not to forget several fan accounts that are devoted to the label maker. She has always been known to be a bold and fierce person who makes a statement whenever she steps out.

Surfing through the internet, we came across this throwback picture of queen RiRi that goes way back to 2014. Rihanna was sitting on a surfboard smoking; you know what we mean! Enjoying her time to the fullest. Rihanna wore a skimpy bronze-coloured bikini with her curls open s*xily falling on the back. The Barbadian singer is known for her love for tattoos, and they all adorn her well-toned body like a poem.

Rihanna opted for a no-makeup look. Her well-groomed eyebrows were on point while she enjoyed a drag. She sported a dark brown-coloured lip shade which made her look even hotter. She did not go minimal in the case of accessories, with quite a few rings on the fingers and bracelets on the wrists. She even donned a s*xy chain on her waist and a chain necklace around the neck. The throwback picture has been shared on Twitter by Pop Culture Angel; check it out down below!

Rihanna has been enjoying her motherhood over the past years, but her fans waited eagerly for her news. Finally, she released a song after six long years, ‘Lift Me Up’, which was featured in the latest Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it’s needless to say that fans weren’t disappointed at all. Now the singer is supposed to sing at the Superbowl this year, and the whole world is just waiting for that moment.

As for you, tell us what your thoughts are on this throwback picture of Rihanna in the comments. And for more fashion-related updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

