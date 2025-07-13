Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has never shied away from painting its demons as terrifying, tragic, and unbelievably powerful. But among them, the Upper Moons stand at the very top, who have lived for centuries and left a trail of countless fallen Hashira in their wake. With the series approaching its final arc through a trilogy of movies, now is the perfect time to revisit who these Upper Moons and their coming replacements are.

6) Upper Moon 6: Gyutaro and Daki

The primary antagonists of the Entertainment District Arc were this deranged sibling pair. Although he frequently concealed himself inside his sister Daki, who seduced victims with her beauty, Gyutaro was the Upper Rank Six with his poisoned sickles and distorted strength. They were a terrifying duo that came very close to defeating Tanjiro’s group and Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. After a fierce, well-coordinated battle, they were finally killed. They were distinct from the other Upper Moons due to their dual nature, which also made them more susceptible.

The siblings upper moon 6 Gyutaro and Daki #kimetsunoyaiba pic.twitter.com/ge5ThYbimz — 티 | T (@Tellatez) January 16, 2022

5) Upper Moon 5: Gyokko

Gyokko, with his grotesque fish-like appearance and obsession with turning corpses into “art,” was nothing short of a nightmare. He could summon monstrous fish demons and teleport through pots, his signature technique. Despite his freakish powers, Gyokko was eventually killed by the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, during the Swordsmith Village Arc.

coming out as a gyokko lover. i’ve loved him for a very long time and the obsession is coming back pic.twitter.com/Nav7CzBGMB — melly 🍉 (@iheartkashimo) July 6, 2025

4) Upper Moon 4: Hantengu

Don’t let his fearful demeanor fool you; Hantengu was a menace. When threatened, he split into four different demons representing his emotions: anger, joy, sorrow, and pleasure. These forms later merged into Zohakuten, wielding powerful wood and lightning attacks. Hantengu was finally defeated in the same arc, but not without pushing the demon slayers to the brink.

3) Upper Moon 3: Akaza

Akaza made his infamous debut in the Mugen Train Arc by killing fan-favorite Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. A brutal hand-to-hand fighter who refuses to harm women, Akaza is equal parts savage and strangely principled. Despite being deadly, he’s deeply human underneath, haunted by his past and desperation for strength. Fans look forward to seeing Akaza in action as he will get cornered by Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka, and Tanjiro Kamado.

Can’t wait to see Akaza 💥 pic.twitter.com/SI2LKX3K7F — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) July 10, 2025

2) Upper Moon 2: Doma

Doma may be charming on the outside, but beneath the smile lies pure evil. A cult leader with a love for consuming women, he’s responsible for several major character deaths, including Shinobu’s sister and former Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho. His icy Blood Demon Art is powerful, and he’s disturbingly cheerful while committing horrific acts. He stands just below Kokushibo in power but is indeed the most twisted demon in the entire franchise.

1) Upper Moon 1: Kokushibo

Kokushibo is the final wall between the Demon Slayers and Muzan himself. Once a demon slayer and the brother of the legendary Yoriichi, he turned to darkness after being consumed by jealousy. His Moon Breathing techniques, fused with his demonic abilities, make him the deadliest of the Upper Moons. Even other demons fear him. Fans are eager to see Upper Moon 1 finally in action in the upcoming movies.

Congratulations to Demon Slayer for being the only anime with Kokushibo.#鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 pic.twitter.com/DJVYu05naY — Demon Slayer- KNY Updates (@kny_updates) April 9, 2023

Replacements: Kaigaku and Nakime

After Gyutaro and Daki’s defeat, Kaigaku, a former Demon Slayer and Zenitsu’s rival, took over as Upper Moon 6. Once a promising student, he defected and became a demon after being defeated by Kokushibo. Though not as experienced, his Thunder Breathing and demon powers make him a dangerous newcomer.

WHY DID I JUST REALIZE KAIGAKU WEARS HIS DEMON SLAYER UNIFORM (or smth similar to it atleast) AS A DEMON pic.twitter.com/LmqmfcYxHe — wens ✿ (@shinvzugawas) July 26, 2023

Nakime, who once appeared to be a passive background demon, now takes the position of Upper Moon 4. Her Blood Demon Art allows her to manipulate the Infinity Castle, teleport others, and shift entire spaces. She’s not flashy, but she’s extremely dangerous. And as the Demon Slayer movie trilogy unfolds, her role will only grow.

Nakime blood demon art absolutely breaks the scale of demon slayer scaling bec of there are no limitation set for her abilities Infinite castle is a dimension outside of the real world created by Nakime

She can teleport you , put you in infinite castle from any location

She… pic.twitter.com/ZEUy9S7N9x — Makima (@Irin917817) May 31, 2024

The Upper Moons aren’t just any ordinary villains; they’re deeply layered, terrifying forces who’ve defined the biggest battles in Demon Slayer. With several already defeated and new ones stepping in, the final conflict promises to be more intense than ever. Whether it’s Kokushibo’s wrath or Nakime’s spatial terror, the Demon Slayer Corps will need everything they’ve got to stand a chance.

