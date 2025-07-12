Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become more than just another popular anime. I’s a global sensation. With breathtaking visuals, emotional storytelling, and unforgettable characters, the series has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. As the anime gears up for its final trilogy of movies, fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting the Infinity Castle movie—the first of the climactic three. But before diving into this high-stakes chapter, here are five key things you must remember to appreciate what’s coming fully.

5) The Infinity Castle Is A Shifting Nightmare

The Infinity Castle is a living trap rather than merely a setting. This labyrinth, first briefly displayed when Muzan called forth the Lower Moons, is illogical. Floors move, walls twist, and gravity itself operates according to its own laws. Once inside, it’s almost impossible to leave thanks to Nakime, a demon whose Blood Demon Art uses her biwa to control the entire castle.

The demons have a huge advantage because of this ever-changing space. The battlefield itself is what our heroes face, not just the bad guys. The Demon Slayer Corps is stepping into a puzzle box built by their enemy, and they’ll need more than just their swords to survive it.

INFINITY CASTLE VISUALS ARE PEAK pic.twitter.com/SpKBzA34Wq — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) July 6, 2025

4) Muzan’s Regeneration Makes Him Formidable

Muzan Kibutsuji is the original demon and, frankly, a nightmare to kill. His regeneration is so fast and effective that even a self-detonating trap set by Kagaya Ubuyashiki barely scratched him. Beheading doesn’t work. Slicing him to pieces doesn’t help. So far, the only thing that has shown promise is sunlight, which is exactly why he’s after Nezuko.

Muzan has never been more desperate. Now that his immunity to sunlight has been discovered, Nezuko sees a way to achieve true immortality. His desperation makes him unpredictable and ruthless. The Demon Slayers are facing not just a strong foe, but one with nothing left to lose.

Looks like Muzan is going to turn into a colossal Titan in this scene 😭 pic.twitter.com/zOaJXRvIUP — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) June 30, 2024

3) Demon Slayer Marks Are Going To Be Game Changers

The Demon Slayer Mark improves a slayer’s physical and mental abilities beyond what is normally feasible, as the Swordsmith Village arc demonstrates. Hashira like Muichiro, Mitsuri, and Tanjiro have already awakened their own marks.

Now, fans are waiting to see if the remaining Hashira will unlock theirs too. Every bit of power will be necessary with the Upper Moons lurking in the castle’s shadows. Expect these marks to become a critical part of the upcoming battles as our heroes awaken them.

2) The Hashira Will Finally Go All Out

Until now, we’ve only seen glimpses of what the few Hashira are capable of, and that too in isolated battles. But the Infinity Castle will bring them all together. This arc is their moment to draw out their full potential as they compete against their final opponents.

Facing multiple Upper Rank demons in a shifting castle, the Hashira will need to fight harder and smarter than ever before. Not everyone will make it out alive, but we’re about to witness the full might of the Corps’ strongest warriors.

ALL HASHIRAS RUSH TO ATTACK MUZAN AND GET TELEPORTED TO INFINY CASTLE pic.twitter.com/o7ZmCQ51dK — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) June 30, 2024

1) Nezuko Is No Longer Beside Tanjiro

Nezuko has come a long way, from sleeping in a box to holding her own in battle. But now, things have changed. She’s conquered her weakness to sunlight, making her the key to Muzan’s dream of walking under the sun. That means she’s no longer just Tanjiro’s sister; she’s Muzan’s top priority.

Nezuko won’t be on the battlefield this time. She has to stay hidden, and Tanjiro will fight without her for the first time after clearing the corps’ final selection. But Muzan’s hunger for Nezuko will shape everything that happens inside the castle.

They did the manga justice here y’all. Nezuko overcoming the sun was BEAUTIFUL 🤩🔥🔥#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/r74v41o9EA — Zero Gravity 💫 (@Z3RO_GRAVITY_) June 18, 2023

The Infinity Castle arc is the beginning of the end for Demon Slayer, and it’s shaping up to be the most intense chapter yet. Fans can anticipate a wild and emotional ride because of the castle’s twisted landscape, Muzan’s terrifying power, and the mystery surrounding the Demon Slayer Marks. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle will be released in Japanese theaters on July 18, 2025, and internationally on September 12, 2025.

