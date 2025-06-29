Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first feature film in the three-part cinematic trilogy, is all set to arrive in Indian theatres. Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped a new trailer for the highly anticipated anime movie and announced the official release date. Continue scrolling to know more!

When Will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Release In India?

The highly anticipated anime film will be released in India on September 12, 2025. The move will come to IMAX® and premium large format theatres, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

What Is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle About?

The trilogy revolves around Tanjiro Kamado, a boy who joins the Demon Slayer Corps, an organization dedicated to hunting down demons, after his younger sister, Nezuko, is turned into a demon. He eventually grows stronger while also strengthening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members.

Tanjiro also battles many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey leads him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engage in the Hashira Training, a group strength training program, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion to prepare for the forthcoming battle against the demons. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination where Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold, the Infinity Castle. Therefore, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle: Trailer

The movie is based on the original story by Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA) and directed by Haruo Sotozaki. The screenplay and animation production is by ufotable. You can check out the trailer of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle below:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Underrated Brad Pitt Movie Rated Higher Than Fight Club Is A Hidden Gem You Probably Missed — Here’s Where To Stream It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News