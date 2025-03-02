Yes, first, the makers have announced the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1 to be released on July 18, 2025. Shortly after the movie announcement, a new Demon Slayer video game was also announced.

The game, titled Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, will be released on August 5. This sequel comes four years after the first video game was released. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming Demon Slayer video game here:

Fans will get a chance to relive their favorite manga and anime series through this interactive video game. Featuring stunning visuals like the anime, the game will cover the Entertainment district arc as Tanjiro and the Hashira take on the demons. The Swordsmith Village Arc and the Hashira Training Arc are also said to be included in the game.

The video game goes live for pre-orders on March 3, 2025, for PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. The pre-order for Steam will go live a little later. The game will be available in three versions: Digital Deluxe Edition, Digital Standard Edition, and Physical Edition at USD 69.99, USD 59.99 and USD 59.99, respectively. Each version comes with a different set of perks, as reported by Crunchyroll:

Digital Deluxe Edition

Base game

2 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Keys – Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui

4 Character Unlock Keys – Tengen Uzui, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Gyomei Himejima

VS Mode System Voice: Upper Rank Demons Set – Akaza, Daki, Gyutaro, Gyokko, and Zohakuten

3 Battle Attire Costumes – Tanjiro Kamado’s Kimono (Entertainment District),

Inosuke Hashibira’s Kimono (Entertainment District), and Tengen Uzui’s Shinobi Attire

Pre-order bonuses: Advanced Access* – The ability to play the game starting on July 31, 2025, and 2 Character Unlock Keys** – Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji

Digital Standard Edition

Base game

2 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Keys – Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui

Pre-order bonus: 2 Character Unlock Keys** – Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji

Physical Edition

Base Game

2 Character Unlock Keys – Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji

Fans can also avail the following game bonuses for their saved data, as long as they are logged in the same platform:

Bonuses for The Hinokami Chronicles save data:

6 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Keys – Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Shinobu Kocho, and Giyu Tomioka

Bonuses for Sweep the Board! save data:

1 Character Unlock Key – Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma

All three serve as one playable character

3 Battle Attire Costumes – Hinatsuru (Meal Prep), Makio (Meal Prep), and Suma (Meal Prep)

