SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali is the film that opened the gate for the pan-Indian movies in a true sense, and Baahubali 2 unleashed the real box office potential of pan-India movies. On the 10th anniversary of such an epic franchise, the maverick filmmaker made a special announcement of Baahubali – The Epic and sparked excitement among cinephiles. This special announcement has also given the franchise a chance to reach a mega milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!
Baahubali – The Epic is releasing in October
On this day, 10 years ago, Baahubali: The Beginning was released in theatres, thus marking the beginning of the game-changing Baahubali franchise. On this auspicious occasion, Rajamouli took to social media and announced that a single film, comprising Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, will be released in theatres on October 31, 2025.
The two-part combined film is titled Baahubali – The Epic, and it is learned that both installments will be edited to make it suitable for theatrical watch. This news has got everyone excited and now, moviegoers are eagerly waiting to watch the magnum opus on the big screen. Considering such buzz, the film is expected to do well at the Indian box office.
Baahubali franchise needs 49 crores more to achieve a major box office milestone
For those who don’t know, Baahubali: The Beginning did a business of 420 crore net at the Indian box office. The second installment, Baahubali 2: The Beginning, amassed a jaw-dropping 1031 crore net. If we combine the collections of both these films, the cumulative collection stands at 1451 crores.
So, the franchise is just 49 crores away from the major milestone of 1500 crores. Considering the hype, Baahubali – The Epic might easily 49 crores at the Indian box office, thus helping the Baahubali franchise to touch the 1500 crore mark.
More about the franchise
Both Baahubali films were directed by SS Rajamouli and featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in key roles. They were produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni.
