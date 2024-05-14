Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the most popular animes in the world since its premiere in 2019. An adaptation of the manga series of the same name, the show has returned with its fourth season after a year-long wait.

The new season covers the Hashira Training arc, which forms the 15th and 16th volumes of the manga series. Now that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 has arrived, here is all you need to know about the number of episodes, release schedule, and how to watch the show.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4: Number of Episodes and Release Schedule

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc premiered on May 12th, 2024, with a one-hour-long episode titled To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. The show will now be airing one new episode every Sunday. The second episode, titled The Sorrows of the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka, is scheduled to be released on May 19th.

As of now, the creators of the show have yet to confirm the total number of episodes in the fourth season. However, it is expected to be shorter than the previous instalments as the Hashira Training Arc is one of the smallest arcs in the manga series, comprising only nine chapters. Hence, there have been speculations that the new season might feature only five to eight episodes, but the final confirmation is still awaited. In comparison, the first comprised 26 episodes, followed by 18 episodes in season 2 and 11 episodes in season 3.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4: How to Watch?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc will be streamed on Crunchyroll for the global audience. The streaming service will be airing new episodes of the show weekly. Initially, only the subtitled versions of an episode are available on the platform, and the English dubbed version is usually released two to three weeks after the original premiere.

To watch the show, audiences need an active subscription to Crunchyroll

Premium. The streaming platform charges viewers $7.99 monthly for its basic premium plan. Higher-tier plans cost $11.99 and $15.99 monthly, offering additional benefits like multiple-screen support and mobile downloads.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4: What is it About?

Hashira Training Arc follows Tanjiro and other Demon Slayers as they seek the guidance of the highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. They undergo Hashira training to prepare for their impending final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

“[Tanjiro joins] the members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carries faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story,” reads the season’s official synopsis.

