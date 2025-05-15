Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is charging ahead with its next cinematic chapter, Infinity Castle, and its path is now crystal clear. The highly anticipated film is slated to hit theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025, followed by international releases beginning in August. Fans in the US and Canada can mark their calendars for a September 12 premiere.

And now, according to Comic Book Resources, Crunchyroll will take over as the film’s digital home once the big-screen run wraps.

Sony Tightens Its Hold on Anime Distribution

Sony, firmly gripping the anime wheel through its subsidiaries Aniplex and Crunchyroll, is steering the Infinity Castle release both in Japan and overseas. Their collaboration with Toho Animation underscores just how tightly they’re holding the reins on high-profile anime projects. The theatrical rollout is only part of a broader strategy, with Sony pushing deeper into anime production and distribution across the board.

This move aligns neatly with Sony’s expanding vision for anime domination. Crunchyroll, already riding high off the back of Solo Leveling season two, will now add the Infinity Castle movie to its growing library. Behind the scenes, Sony’s new production company Hayate, born from a partnership between Crunchyroll and Aniplex, is just another layer in this calculated expansion.

No Streaming Date Yet, But the Direction is Clear

While the exact date for Infinity Castle’s streaming debut remains under wraps, there’s no mistaking Sony’s intent. It’s tightening its grip on the anime world, stacking its platforms with premium content, and ensuring that the next major installment in the Demon Slayer saga reaches every corner of its global audience.

Experience the monumental beginning to an epic finale! ⚔️ See Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, only in theatres September 12 pic.twitter.com/t3IDYv1ou3 — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) March 5, 2025

