Crunchyroll is kicking off Ani-May 2025 with a bang, and anime fans, whether new, seasoned, or just curious, are in for a month-long celebration worth tuning into. With a lineup of 20 hit series becoming available to stream at no cost, the platform opens the floodgates to a universe of genre-spanning stories, iconic classics, and fresh chart-toppers. Whether you’re here for the nostalgia of Cowboy Bebop or the adrenaline of Jujutsu Kaisen and Solo Leveling, the sheer variety guarantees there’s something irresistible in the mix.

Catch Up Before the Next Wave Hits

Besides, this isn’t just a content dump. Crunchyroll is giving fans more reasons to mark their calendars. The lineup features several titles that have either just wrapped or are preparing to make their return, so there’s a perfect storm of timing and hype. Solo Leveling, which finished its latest season to roaring applause, is a must-watch, especially while the buzz still lingers.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer is ramping up for a cinematic finale starting this fall, making May the perfect time to catch up. Even the unexpectedly charming The Apothecary Diaries, a recent sleeper hit, is up for grabs. (via Crunchyroll)

Exclusive Merch and Blu-ray Drops

But Ani-May isn’t stopping at free streaming. There’s merch, there’s Blu-ray drops, and there are collaborations that stretch beyond the screen. A new wave of Limited Edition Blu-ray releases is heading to fans, with titles like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End taking center stage. There’s even a sleek Steelbook edition of Satoshi Kon’s Paranoia Agent, a cult classic that’s finally getting the treatment it deserves. The celebration spills into the physical world, too, with partnerships like the one with Uniqlo offering anime fans something to wear while they binge.

Crunchyroll undoubtedly remains a titan in the anime space with over a thousand titles already in its vault and simulcasts of Japan’s hottest shows rolling out in real time. For anyone who’s ever considered dipping their toes into the world of anime, this is the sign, the moment, and the beginning of a new obsession.

