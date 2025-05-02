Rian Johnson’s case-of-the-week murder mystery series, Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, might be one of the most overlooked shows on streaming platforms. The first season premiered in January 2023 and received rave reviews from critics. And now, Poker Face Season 2 is all set to start streaming on the Peacock OTT platform in the US from 8th May 2025 onwards. Here is when and where the show’s second season will be released in India.

Poker Face Season 2 Indian OTT Platform and Release Date

Poker Face S2 is scheduled to be released on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform on 9th May 2025, according to the Jio Hotstar official website. The first three episodes of the upcoming season are expected to be released at once, while the remaining episodes will be released every week. Unlike Season 1’s ten-episode run, Poker Face Season 2 will comprise twelve episodes.

Poker Face Plot & Cast

Created by ‘Knives Out’ helmer Rian Johnson, Poker Face follows the story of Charlie Cale (brilliantly played by Natasha Lyonne of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ fame), a casino worker who has a unique ability to detect whenever people are lying. When Charlie escapes after a mysterious death, she unintentionally gets involved in several murders in random places while driving across the US and tries to solve them. So, every episode features different characters and different murder mysteries.

In Season 2, the show will follow the same ‘one murder mystery at a time’ structure. The settings will be different, ranging from minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms, and even a grade school talent show, as per an official description. Season 2 will also feature a host of guest celebrity stars, including Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Adrienne C. Moore, Giancarlo Esposito, Geraldine Viswanathan, Justin Theroux, and Gaby Hoffmann, among many others.

Poker Face Season 1 Critics and Audience Feedback

The first season of Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s murder mystery series has an outstanding Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 98%. The RT critics’ consensus says, “With the incomparable Natasha Lyonne as an ace up its sleeve, Poker Face is a puzzle box of modest ambitions working with a full deck.” Moreover, the show’s IMDb user rating is 7.8/10.

Poker Face Season 2 Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Poker Face S2 here.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: From Elvis to Saul Goodman? Stars Who Nearly Replaced Steve Carell In The Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News