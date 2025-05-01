After a long wait, The Real Housewives of Miami is back with its seventh season, and fans are beyond thrilled to return to the glamor, fashion, fun, flights, and drama of the women residing in Miami, Florida. The cast photo beautifully brings back the pink, glitter, and glory of the edition for the audience.

The trailer gives glimpses of what happens this season, including breakups and divorces, friction in friends, expanding families, exotic cast trips, a change in dynamics, and lots of new vibes. Here’s what we know about the 7th season of the Miami edition, including the premiere date, cast, and more.

Real Housewives Of Miami Season 7: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 7 of the Real Housewives of Miami premieres on June 11, 2025, at 9/8c on Bravo. Each new episode will stream the next day on Peacock. All previous seasons are available to binge-watch on the streaming platform.

Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, and Guerdy Abraira are returning for season 7 as the main cast members. They are all joined by Stephanie Shojaee, the newest addition to the installment. As for recurring capacity, Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Kiki Barth are back as friends of the housewives as they add some much-needed spice.

Real Housewives Of Miami Season 7: What To Expect?

First and foremost, Dr. Nicole Martin may not be a part of the series as a main cast member this time. After announcing her exit, she will be making a short guest appearance. Meanwhile, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen have new relationship statuses, while Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira reveal a fracture in their friendship as the drama touches an all-time new notch.

As per the synopsis, “This season loyalty is a luxury as friendships test their furthest limits. Relationship shake-ups spill into the drama by shifting alliances, setting the stage for new and redefined bonds. As families grow and opulence reaches new heights, the sunshine stays strong in the 305.”

The RHOM cast group trip this season featured gorgeous views of Seville and Marbella in Spain as the women let loose on the cruise with dancing, drinks, and fun. The exciting trailer shed light on Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola’s separation, Larsa Pippen’s breakup with Marcus Jordan, and cracks in Lisa Hochstein’s friendship with Larsa Pippen that threatened to ruin things.

Then, there was the happy announcement that Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova had adopted two sons, thus expanding their family after a long wait. Meanwhile, fans expressed their joy and excitement. One user stated, “I can not wait! These women give me life, the clothes, the attitudes, the bad filler! Everything!” Others called Miami fresh, authentic, and enticing to watch.

