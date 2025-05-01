In a world where dragons roasted kings and zombies terrorized the living, there was one unbreakable bond in Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner’s legendary sisterhood. They weren’t just Arya and Sansa Stark, destined to rule the North (or at least, survive it); they were best friends from the start. Their off-screen bond? Too cute for words. Matching tattoos, constant inside jokes, and mutual “I’m-not-leaving-your-side” energy. But here’s the kicker, on the set of the iconic show, their antics were reportedly a nightmare for the crew. Turns out, these two were such a chaotic duo that the producers had to separate them on set for six whole years. Talk about “sisterly mischief”!

Maisie and Sophie’s Wild Friendship

Before they became the iconic Stark sisters on Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner were inseparable in real life, too. Their friendship kicked off instantly in 2009, after their first chemistry read, and it was clear that they were more than just co-stars. As Sophie puts it in an interview with Rolling Stones, “We were pretty much best friends from that second on.” And Maisie? She was equally smitten: “I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I’d ever seen.” From giggles that never ended to inside jokes that made everyone else on set roll their eyes, these two were a walking comedy show.

Their hilarious on-set antics weren’t just fun for them, they drove the producers crazy. According to showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the girls took their friendship to the next level by inventing a Northern English accent, which occasionally snuck into scenes. “We’d have to remind them Sansa and Arya don’t talk like that,” the duo admitted. So, to save the show from becoming an unintentional comedy, they kept the Stark sisters apart for six long years. Yep, no Arya and Sansa on-screen moments until Season 7. Talk about a ‘no work, all play’ situation.

Comedy Dreams of The Stark Sisters

After eight seasons of dragons, sword fights, and political drama, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner were ready to leave Westeros behind and start something a little lighter. They weren’t about to hang up their acting hats, they were just going for laughs instead of battles. “We’ve always said we wanted to work together again,” Sophie said in an interview with Digital Spy and they weren’t kidding. Maisie added, “I think it would be hard to do something else with Sophie that wasn’t a comedy… something like Bridesmaids.” Their vision? A project full of British chaos, laugh-out-loud moments, and the kind of female friendship Hollywood rarely gets right.

The best part? They didn’t need scripts. Their bond was so authentic that Maisie joked, “It could end up just being a documentary about us and the stupid things we’ve done!” Honestly, who wouldn’t want to watch two best friends wreak havoc on-screen? Arya and Sansa roasting each other over brunch? That sounds like the movie we never knew we needed. Whether it’s planned comedy or impromptu laughs, fans of Game of Thrones would happily trade in the icy winds of Winterfell for the warm chaos of a comedy starring these two.

