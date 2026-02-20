Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered on HBO on January 18, 2026. Five of the six episodes have aired so far, with the season finale scheduled for Sunday, February 22.

Even before its final outing, the third television entry in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise has already broken into IMDb’s Top 250 TV Shows of all time. Overall, the series currently holds an impressive 9.0/10 rating and ranks No. 52 on the prestigious list, which is topped by Vince Gilligan’s iconic crime drama, Breaking Bad.

Meanwhile, Episode 5 of the latest Game of Thrones prequel has generated major buzz by challenging the parent show’s highest-rated episodes across its eight-season run. The big question now is: has Episode 5 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms actually surpassed Game of Thrones’ best-rated episodes on IMDb? Keep reading to find out.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms vs. Game of Thrones – Best-Rated IMDb Episodes

Episodes 4 and 5 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are tied as the show’s top-rated installments on IMDb, each boasting a stellar 9.7/10. For context, here are the four highest-rated Game of Thrones episodes across Seasons 1-8:

S03E09 – The Rains of Castamere: 9.9/10

– The Rains of Castamere: 9.9/10 S05E08 – Hardhome: 9.8/10

– Hardhome: 9.8/10 S06E09 – Battle of the Bastards: 9.9/10

– Battle of the Bastards: 9.9/10 S06E10 – The Winds of Winter: 9.9/10

These benchmark episodes from Game of Thrones have set a very high bar, with three of them reaching a near-perfect 9.9 rating, a feat achieved by very few television episodes in IMDb history. By comparison, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episodes 4 and 5 currently share a strong 9.7/10, placing them just 0.1–0.2 points behind Game of Thrones’ best episodes, so they’re still short of the parent show’s peak.

That said, the prequel’s performance remains highly impressive for a debut season. Cracking the IMDb Top 250 and delivering back-to-back episodes in the 9+ range signals very strong audience approval. If the finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms clicks big time with viewers, it could narrow the gap or potentially overtake Game of Thrones’ top-rated chapters. However, surpassing the iconic 9.9-rated Game of Thrones episodes remains a big challenge.

What’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms All About?

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, the fantasy drama follows the perilous journey of an unlikely duo – the wandering hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his sharp young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Set nearly 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series explores a Westeros that is still under Targaryen rule.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Official Trailer

