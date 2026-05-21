The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor ordering Michael to strike back against a rival. Meanwhile, Victoria confronted Nick about his recovery and addiction issues. And then last but not least, Sally worried about Billy’s past catching up with him amidst the Victor rivalry.

The drama, the worries, the confrontations, the plotting, the chaos, and the espionage are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 21, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 21, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Victor and Nikki putting their differences aside to help Nick. The two have clearly not been on the same page for a couple of months. Their marriage has grown estranged, but neither Victor nor Nikki has tried to bridge the gap. But things are changing.

And it’s all because of their son Nick. He is dealing with addiction issues, and his recovery has been rocky. To add to it, he is obsessed with taking revenge on Matt Clark and killing him off. Even Nick’s siblings, Adam and Victoria, are worried about him. And so Victor and Nikki are joining hands.

Despite their differences, their son comes first, and they want to help him. Even if it means coming together to make it happen. But will Nikki and Victor be able to work together despite their friction? On the other hand, Lily and Holden arrive in New York. How will this trip fare?

The group is there to support Malcolm during his transplant. Holden and Lily also have the chance to get to know each other better now that they are aware they are siblings. Lily is also worried about how Cane is after contributing to Malcolm. Lastly, Jack has a change of heart about Patty.

Ever since the yacht incident, Jack has been trying to remember the hazy moments and piece them together. He has also been actively plotting his own revenge. But when he has a change of heart, will he decide not to use Patty? And how will he respond to the questions his son Kyle has for him?

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