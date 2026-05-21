Tejasswi Prakash takes a Hilarious Dig at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on Baby Planning in the upcoming episode of Double Date with Karan Kundrra, revealing their own baby plans

Fans are in for an entertaining and laughter-filled episode this Thursday as one of television’s most loved couples, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, appear on Double Date hosted by power couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Known for their candid chemistry and playful banter, Karan and Tejasswi brought their unfiltered selves to the chat show, opening up about their relationship, life as live-in partners, their journey after Bigg Boss, and plenty of untold secrets. But what truly stole the spotlight was Tejasswi’s witty, unexpected comeback during a conversation about marriage and kids.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Funny Take On Baby Planning

In a light-hearted moment, Neha Dhupia asked the couple, “When are you guys planning kids? Give us a year!” Without missing a beat, Tejasswi hilariously replied, “Plan karke bacche hone hote toh aapke hote plan karke?”

Her spontaneous response left both Neha and Angad stunned before bursting into laughter. Joining the fun, Angad cheekily added, “I like this question!” while Neha responded, “Kuch logon ke plan karke bhi hote hain!”

Keeping the banter alive, Tejasswi further joked, “Unplanned karke hum bhi wahi karenge lagta hai mujhe… lagta hai aisa hi hona hai!”

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash’s Chemistry Steals The Show

The candid exchange perfectly captures the fun and comfort the two couples share, making the upcoming episode one of the most anticipated ones yet. From relationship confessions to funny personal anecdotes, the episode promises viewers a refreshing glimpse into Karan and Tejasswi’s dynamic beyond the spotlight.

With their massive fan following and undeniable chemistry, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash continue to remain one of the entertainment industry’s most adored couples, and this episode is expected to be a complete treat for their fans.

The episode featuring Karan and Tejasswi will stream this Thursday on Neha Dhupia’s YouTube channel.

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