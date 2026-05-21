The recent OTT release of Aditya Dhar’s spy action film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has generated a wave of excitement among fans, and now the high-octane second installment is back in the news once again.

Netflix brings Dhurandhar (Raw and Undekha) to audiences worldwide, delving deeper into its gripping world of covert operations, untold truths, and high-stakes action.

A true theatrical blockbuster, Dhurandhar stood out for its compelling characters, gripping storyline, and a soundtrack that struck all the right chords, creating a larger-than-life experience on the big screen. Fronted by Ranveer Singh, the film drew massive footfalls and built strong word of mouth, cementing its place as one of the year’s most talked-about releases.

The announcement sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy, many excited to see footage from the movie that had never been seen before.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the makers wrote in the caption, “Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Now, Dhurandhar is set to once again be ready to give audiences a chance to relive the spectacle—this time with even more edge and intensity. Along with Hindi, the film will be available in Tamil and Telugu.

Dhurandhar (Raw and Undekha) drops on Netflix on May 22, exclusively for the fans, offering an unfiltered look into the phenomenon that captured audiences everywhere.

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