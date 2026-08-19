The Last Salute (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Operation Safed Sagar ranks No. 2 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV List, making it to the Top 10 across 40 countries. From the makers of the series, The Last Salute is a compelling documentary that honors the MiG-21’s extraordinary 62-year legacy with the Indian Air Force.

Operation Safed Sagar Scores A Global Netflix Milestone

From critics hailing it as a razor-sharp war drama to audiences calling it a must-watch, Operation Safed Sagar has struck a chord with its gripping storytelling, powerful performances, immersive aerial action, and its authentic portrayal of the Indian Air Force, earning praise from all quarters. Now, that groundswell of audience response is translating into a global milestone, with the six-episode series holding firmly on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV List for two weeks in a row. This week it ranks No 2 on the list, making it to the Top 10 across 40 countries and No. 1 in 10 countries!

The landmark military drama has won everyone over with its powerful story of courage, camaraderie, and service. Inspired by one extraordinary yet untold chapter of the Indian Air Force’s role during the Kargil War, the show gained rare validation from the Indian Air Force itself—Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, publicly lauded the series for being “very close to reality” and accurately capturing the atmosphere of the 1999 Kargil War. Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, Operation Safed Sagar is a tribute to the men and women whose service, determination, and unwavering sense of duty continue to inspire generations.

The Last Salute Plot

As viewers continue to celebrate Operation Safed Sagar, at the heart of the series, high-octane aerial action is the MiG-21, the iconic fighter aircraft flown by the Golden Arrows Squadron during the Kargil War. Fittingly, it also marks the last time the iconic aircraft was filmed in action before its retirement from service. As audiences witness the legendary aircraft take to the skies in the series, Netflix now turns the lens towards the machine itself with The Last Salute, a poignant documentary film from the makers of Operation Safed Sagar, which is a love letter to the MiGs, honoring the iconic aircraft as it bids adieu to the Indian Air Force and the nation.

Produced by Matchbox Shots and directed by Kushal Srivastava, The Last Salute premieres on Netflix. Featuring Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, alongside pilots who flew the MiG-21 across decades of service, the documentary brings together personal memories, untold stories, and never-before-seen moments that celebrate the aircraft’s enduring legacy. It takes that story further, exploring the extraordinary bond between the MiG-21 and the generations of fighter pilots who flew it.

Together, Operation Safed Sagar and The Last Salute shine a light on a defining chapter of the Indian Air Force’s history and the remarkable people and machines at its heart.

Watch The Last Salute—Premiering 26 August, only on Netflix.

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