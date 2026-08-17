Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 17–August 23): Here’s What You Can Watch On Streaming Platforms! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Wondering what’s coming to OTT this week? Your wait is finally over now that you’re here reading our weekly curated list of upcoming releases. Our list kicks off with the recent theatrical hit, Welcome To The Jungle. We also have Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, gearing up for its OTT release, as well as the beloved Toy Story 5. To find out when and where to watch these titles, read their plot summaries, and watch the trailers, scroll down without hesitation.

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Welcome To The Jungle (Hindi)- August 21

The star-studded film revolves around a corrupt billionaire’s multi-crore tax evasion scam that hilariously backfires when a fake film crew inadvertently stumbles into a real-life terrorist conflict. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, among others.

Lanterns- August 17

The series plays out as a gritty, True Detective-style noir thriller that follows veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and rookie recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they investigate an intergalactic murder mystery in America. The narrative uses a distinct nonlinear format that splits across two primary timelines.

Netflix

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam (Telugu)- August 21

The film centers on Pavi (Saanvee Meghana), a social media influencer who loves her family and refuses to leave her parents’ home after tying the knot. In an effort to make her relationship work and pull off a “crazy love story” like no one else has done, her new husband (played by director Elan in his acting debut) agrees to challenge patriarchal norms and move into her household instead.

Outer Banks Season 5- August 20

The season picks up immediately after the devastating climax in Morocco, where Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane) stabbed his own son, JJ, and fled with the legendary Blue Crown. Stranded far from home, completely broke, and mourning the literal heart of their crew, the remaining Pogues—John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo—are pushed to their absolute emotional and physical breaking points

Average Joe Season 2- August 19

Season 2 picks up immediately after the explosive cliffhanger events of the first season. Pittsburgh plumber Joe Washington (Deon Cole) tries to pick up the pieces and move on with his life, but a dangerous new threat connected to the Russian mob puts his family right back in the crosshairs.

Love is Blind: UK season 3 – August 19

Matt and Emma Willis return as hosts to guide 30 new singles from across England, Scotland, and Wales. The contestants range in age from 27 to 36 and represent diverse backgrounds beyond standard influencers

Zee5

Jana Nayagan (Tamil)- August 21

The film follows a former police officer who balances a deeply personal promise to raise an orphaned girl with a high-stakes battle against an authoritarian international threat. The film marks the swansong of Vijay, who has stepped into active politics, leaving his film career behind.

Apple TV

Toy Story 5 – August 18

The film follows the classic toys as they face an ultimate existential threat: the rise of screen time and modern technology. Set two years after the events of the fourth film, the narrative focuses on “Toy meets Tech” as the gang fights to reclaim their kid’s attention.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for our recommendations on What to Watch!

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