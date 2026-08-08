Human Vapor Retains Top 10 In Japan (Photo Credit – Netflix)

Most shows fade from the charts within a week or two of dropping, but one Japanese sci-fi thriller has refused to let go of its spot on Netflix’s global rankings since its July premiere. Human Vapor, a modern reboot of Toho’s 1960 tokusatsu classic, is still pulling in viewers a month later. It is currently ranked #6 on Netflix‘s Top 10 in Japan. Here’s what’s keeping people watching.

What Is Human Vapor About?

Human Vapor is a reimagination of Toho’s original 1960 film of the same name. It follows a mysterious figure capable of transforming into a lethal gaseous form, calling himself “Human Vapor.” When a professor dies on live television after being engulfed by an unexplained cloud of vapor, reporter Kyoko Kono and Kenji Okomoto, a detective returning from suspension, are pulled into an investigation. Their investigation uncovers a far more dangerous threat than either of them anticipated.

Human Vapor Cast & Crew

This marks the first television collaboration between legendary Japanese studio Toho and Netflix. The series is directed by Shinzo Katayama, previously known for the Hulu series Gannibal. He takes over from Ishiro Honda, the filmmaker behind the original Godzilla, who directed the 1960 version. Katayama has said he was drawn to the original’s blend of human drama and romance despite its “absurd” central creature.

The screenplay comes from South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho, known for Hellbound, alongside Ryu Yong-jae, known for Peninsula. Human Vapor brings together a strong ensemble cast, including Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, Suzu Hirose, Kento Hayashi, UTA, and Yutaka Takenouchi. The series currently holds an IMDb rating of 6.6/10 and 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is engaging about Human Vapor?

Human Vapor blends horror and mystery in a stellar package. The narrative remains crisp through the episodes, and the cast delivers brilliant performances. The reimagination of a beloved classic was done well, tailored for a modern audience. Yeon Sang-ho and Ryu Yong-jae’s craft shines through well and remains engaging throughout.

Human Vapor Trailer

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