5 Korean Horror Shows To Watch On Netflix (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The East Palace proved that Korean horror doesn’t need jump scares to unsettle you, just a good curse, a body count, and secrets nobody wants uncovered. If that combination of dread and mystery hooked you, these five shows scratch a similar itch, whether you want more period horror or a shift into apocalyptic territory.

5 Korean Horror Shows to Watch If You Loved The East Palace

1. Kingdom (2019)

Director : Kim Seong-hun

: Kim Seong-hun IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: A crown prince investigates a mysterious plague sweeping his father’s kingdom, only to discover it’s turning the dead into flesh-eating monsters. Set during the Joseon era, it blends political conspiracy with full-blown zombie horror. It carries similar period-drama-horror DNA to The East Palace. There’s also a spin-off called Kingdom: Ashin of the North, starring Jun Ji-hyun.

2. Sweet Home (2020)

Director : Lee Eung-bok

: Lee Eung-bok IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: A grieving teenager moves into a rundown apartment building. But soon, its residents begin to transform into grotesque monsters born of their darkest desires. The claustrophobic setting and creature design make it one of the most visually ambitious horror series Netflix has produced. There are three seasons of Sweet Home.

3. All of Us Are Dead (2022)

Director : Lee Jae-kyoo

: Lee Jae-kyoo IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie outbreak after a science teacher’s experiment goes wrong. The students are trapped inside as the infection spreads through their town. It’s a faster, bloodier watch and presents a thrilling ride as the pressure continues to mount with each episode. Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead was announced in 2025 and is expected to be released soon on Netflix.

4. Gyeongseong Creature (2023)

Director : Chung Dong-yoon

: Chung Dong-yoon IMDb Rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Set in 1945 Japanese-occupied Korea, a pawnshop owner and a detective get pulled into a conspiracy involving a monstrous creature born from wartime human experimentation. Like The East Palace, it wraps its horror in a historical setting where political power and monstrous secrets are deeply entangled.

5. Hellbound (2021)

Director : Yeon Sang-ho

: Yeon Sang-ho IMDb Rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Terrifying supernatural beings begin appearing to condemn ordinary people to hell. The predicament comes out of nowhere and burns people to a crisp. These predicaments spark the rise of a fanatical cult that claims the deaths are divine justice. It trades palace walls for a dystopian, modern Seoul, but the mix of dread, mythology, and institutional corruption feels right at home for East Palace fans. A bonus? There are two seasons of Hellbound.

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