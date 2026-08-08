A Look At Blackpink’s Tour Revenue & Sales (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ten years ago, four YG Entertainment trainees debuted with a single album that caught attention quickly. Those trainees, now top-selling stars Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, mark a full decade since their debut on August 8, 2026. Here’s how their album sales and tour revenue have grown with each release, tracked through Circle Chart’s domestic sales data, Billboard.

1. SQUARE UP (2018)

BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016 with the single album Square One; “Whistle” topped Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart, while “Boombayah” topped the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. Their first mini-album, SQUARE UP, followed in June 2018, moving over 100,000 copies in its first week. Circle Chart’s cumulative domestic total now stands at 628,617 copies, as reported by Herald Business. That year also saw the launch of the In Your Area world tour, which sold 472,183 tickets and grossed $56.75 million, as reported by Star News Korea.

2. KILL THIS LOVE (2019)

KILL THIS LOVE has sold 855,873 copies domestically, per Circle Chart’s figures, as per Herald Business. Its title track became the first K-pop girl-group song to spend four consecutive weeks on the Hot 100. The EP debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and No. 41 on the Hot 100, the highest K-pop girl-group ranking on either chart at the time, as reported by YG Life.

3. THE ALBUM (2020)

BLACKPINK‘s first full-length album sold over 1.2 million copies worldwide within weeks, making them K-pop’s first million-selling girl group, as reported by YG Life. Its Korean total has since grown to 1,806,928 copies, as reported by Herald Business. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 110,000 equivalent units — then the biggest chart debut by an all-female group in over a decade.

4. BORN PINK (2022)

BLACKPINK’s best-selling album to date sold over 1 million copies in South Korea on day one; Circle Chart tallied 2,141,281 copies within a day and a half once overseas sales were included, reported Newsis. Its cumulative Korean total, combining Kit and LP editions, now sits at roughly 3 million — the group’s highest for any release, as reported by Herald Business. It became the first K-pop girl group album to top the Billboard 200, while also topping the UK’s Official Albums Chart the same week — a feat no female act had managed since Destiny’s Child in 2001, reported Seoul Economic Daily.

The BORN PINK World Tour, consisting of 66 shows, grossed $331.8 million, reported MTN. The tour’s first two months alone ($78.48 million) already topped the Spice Girls’ 2019 tour as the highest-grossing by a female group in history, reported Money Today.

5. DEADLINE (2026)

BLACKPINK’s first group release in over three years sold 1.46 million copies worldwide on day one and 1.77 million in its first week — both Hanteo records for a girl group, reported Tenasia. Circle Chart’s cumulative domestic total reached 1,990,589 copies by April 2026, already the group’s second-best-selling release, as reported by Herald Business. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on Top Album Sales, with 52,000 equivalent units, as reported by Newsis. The DEADLINE World Tour’s third quarter alone (July–September 2025) delivered 50.8 billion won in concert revenue.

From Square One to DEADLINE, BLACKPINK’s commercial growth over the past decade is hard to miss. Their album sales have climbed into the millions, while their tours have generated hundreds of millions of dollars, cementing Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s status as one of the biggest groups in global K-pop.

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