MCU Box Office: One Marvel Hero Completely Dominates The Top 10 Highest-Grossing Comic Book Movies — Guess Who? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Superhero/comic book movies may have faced questions about fatigue in the past few years, especially after Avengers: Endgame. However, comic book movies are also the biggest moneymakers when done well. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is defying those allegations and has already crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide. However, this has also raised a question: which Marvel superhero has the most movies in the all-time top 10 highest-grossing comic book movies list worldwide?

According to reports, only 17 superhero movies have crossed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office, and Marvel accounts for a large share of this elite club. The MCU has been producing some of the biggest superhero blockbusters, and Avengers: Endgame holds the record for the 2nd-highest-grossing movie worldwide.

A look at the all-time top 10 highest-grossing comic book movies worldwide

The Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War movies rule the all-time top 10 highest-grossing comic book movies list at the worldwide box office. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, 4 of the top 5 movies are Avengers installments and 1 is a Spider-Man movie. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to break into the all-time top 5 highest-grossing comic book movies list worldwide.

Check out the top 10 biggest comic book movies ever globally

Avengers: Endgame — $2.799 billion Avengers: Infinity War — $2.052 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home — $1.921 billion The Avengers — $1.521 billion Avengers: Age of Ultron — $1.405 billion Black Panther — $1.350 billion Deadpool & Wolverine — $1.338 billion Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $1.320 billion Incredibles 2 — $1.243 billion Iron Man 3 — $1.216 billion

Although the Avengers and Spider-Man top the all-time highest-grossing comic book movies, since the focus is on an individual Marvel hero, Spider-Man has the strongest claim. His films have repeatedly delivered billion-dollar global runs, and this is true for the Tom Holland-led franchise. Spider-Man: No Way Home sits among the biggest comic book/superhero movies ever. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man also has a significant role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Brand New Day crossing $1 billion in its first week means Spider-Man is not merely surviving the modern comic book box office battle but is actively reshaping the all-time rankings. It also shows how powerful the Marvel movies have been in terms of worldwide performance. If Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues climbing the all-time rankings, Marvel’s web-slinging hero could soon have an even stronger claim to being the ultimate comic book box office king. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released worldwide on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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