Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office ( Photo Credit – Marvel )

Ever since Tom Holland’s latest solo Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arrived in U.S. theaters on July 31, it has been dominating domestic and worldwide box office charts. After garnering rave reviews from both critics and audiences, it opened to a massive $360.1 million in North America and has earned $481.9 million domestically so far, as per Box Office Mojo.

Crosses $150 Million Mark in China In Just 8 Days

Beyond the North American market, Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s biggest territory is China, where the film has recently crossed the $150 million mark, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. In doing so, it has become only the 7th Hollywood film in the post-pandemic era to achieve this milestone. After adding a solid $8.2 million on its second Wednesday, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed MCU juggernaut has already earned $150.2 million at the Chinese box office, and that too in just 8 days!

What Does It Need To Become Tom Holland’s Top-Grossing Solo Spider-Man Film In China?

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home did not get a Chinese theatrical release, let’s take a look at what the first two solo Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland earned in China.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): $116.3 million

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019): $199 million

The above figures mean that for Spider-Man: Brand New Day to become Tom Holland’s highest-grossing solo Spider-Man movie in China, it must outgross Far From Home’s $199 million Chinese box office earnings. With a current Chinese total of $150.2 million, Brand New Day needs to earn another $48.8 million in China to achieve that target.

If it continues at its current pace and benefits from positive word-of-mouth, the superhero movie has a realistic chance of surpassing the $200 million mark in China. That said, the final numbers will become clear as it continues its theatrical run.

At the worldwide box office, Brand New Day has already crossed the $1 billion mark. Now, it remains to be seen if the film’s Chinese box office performance can help it get past the $2 billion worldwide mark during its ongoing run. The final verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day All About?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel revolves around Peter Parker after the world forgets him due to Doctor Strange’s spell. As he tries to fight criminals, something strange begins to happen to him, and he can’t control it. In such a situation, he must use his powers to save the city and his loved ones from a mysterious, unseen force.

The film also features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in important roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: On Track To Become The First Film Ever To Cross $500 Million In One Week – Can It Reach $1 Billion?

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