The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s R-Rated Epic Joins $1 Billion Club, Set To Beat The Dark Knight! (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/Prime Video)

Christopher Nolan is the box office King! It has once again proven to be his first-ever epic, as The Odyssey crosses the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. The Matt Damon-starrer has become the third R-rated film in history to cross this milestone worldwide, and this weekend it will beat The Dark Knight to become one of Nolan’s top 2 biggest hits. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey edges closer to the $450 million mark in North America

The mythological epic is already one of the biggest R-rated movies at the North American box office. It collected an insane $7.2 million on its third Thursday domestically, dropping just 30% from last week. Once again, it is the biggest 3rd Thursday ever for R-rated films, and also the biggest in Nolan’s career. In 20 days, the film hits the $429.7 million cume in North America.

The Odyssey becomes 3rd R-rated film ever to join the $1 billion club worldwide

The Odyssey has kicked off its 4th week with a major milestone at the worldwide box office. It has hit the $570.3 million international cume across 82 markets. The movie has not yet been released in China and Japan. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie entered the $1 billion club at the worldwide box office on its 4th Thursday. Combining the domestic and the overseas box office totals, the worldwide collection has hit the $1 billion mark. It joins Joker, Deadpool & Wolverine as the only R-rated films in the $1 billion club. It is the third R-rated film in history to achieve this feat.

Tom Holland and Matt Damon‘s movie is on track to beat The Dark Knight’s $1 billion global run this weekend, making it Christopher Nolan‘s 2nd-highest-grossing film worldwide. It is still on track to earn between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion in global revenue. The Odyssey was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $429.7 million

International – $570.3 million

Worldwide – $1 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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