Hollywood actor Matt Damon is regarded as one of the most bankable stars. Initially, he gained some popularity when he played the lead role in Francis Ford Coppola’s legal drama The Rainmaker. He further climbed the popularity charts by starring in his real breakthrough film, Good Will Hunting, followed by The Talented Mr. Ripley, Saving Private Ryan, Ocean’s Eleven, The Bourne film series, The Departed, Interstellar, and, most recently, Oppenheimer. Now, he is geared up for his next theatrical release – Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action film, The Odyssey, which is set to be released on July 17, 2026.

Among the Oscar-winning films in which Matt Damon played a leading or a meaningful supporting role, irrespective of the length, several movies have won an Academy Award in one or more categories. For instance, Saving Private Ryan won multiple Oscars, including Best Picture; The Departed won in the Best Picture and Best Director categories; and Interstellar won in the Best Visual Effects category (Note: Matt Damon did not necessarily win an Oscar in all these films, but they did win Academy Awards).

Oscar-Winning Films Starring Matt Damon – Box Office Performance

Here is a list of the Oscar-winning films starring Matt Damon, along with their budgets, worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo data), and theatrical break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

1. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Worldwide Earnings: $225.9 million

Budget: $10 million

Break-Even: $25 million

2. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Worldwide Earnings: $482.4 million

Budget: $70 million

Break-Even: $175 million

3. Syriana (2005)

Worldwide Earnings: $94 million

Budget: $50 million

Break-Even: $125 million

4. The Departed (2006)

Worldwide Earnings: $292.1 million

Budget: $90 million

Break-Even: $225 million

5. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Worldwide Earnings: $442.8 million

Budget: $110 million

Break-Even: $275 million

6. Interstellar (2014)

Worldwide Earnings: $774.7 million

Budget: $165 million

Break-Even: $412.5 million

7. Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $226.3 million

Budget: $97.6 million

Break-Even: $244 million

8. Oppenheimer (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $975.8 million

Budget: $100 million

Break-Even: $250 million

Theatrical Profits (Estimated)

Oppenheimer: $725.8 million Interstellar: $362.2 million Saving Private Ryan: $307.4 million Good Will Hunting: $200.9 million The Bourne Ultimatum: $167.8 million The Departed: $67.1 million Ford v Ferrari: –$17.7 million Syriana: –$31 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the figures and calculations above, it is clear that Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer is the Oscar-winning film starring Matt Damon, which generated the largest theatrical profit ($725.8 million), followed by Interstellar ($362.2 million) and Saving Private Ryan ($307.4 million).

On the other hand, two films on this list, Ford v Ferrari and Syriana, failed to reach break-even points and did not turn a profit at the box office, despite their positive critical reception. It remains to be seen how Matt Damon’s next film, The Odyssey, performs in terms of raw worldwide box office earnings and theatrical profit.

Oppenheimer Trailer

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