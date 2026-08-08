Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Pixar Animation Is Set To Beat Frozen 2 (Photo Credit: Instagram/JioHotstar)

The Pixar animated film Toy Story 5 continues to make its mark at the box office, both in North America and worldwide. It is beating the animated features one by one at the North American box office. The film eyes Frozen II next at the domestic box office. According to reports, it is still performing well financially and could beat Frozen 2 this weekend or, at best, next week. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The Pixar sequel drops to #4 in the domestic box office rankings on its 7th Thursday. It collected just $803k on its 7th Thursday at the North American box office, down 33.6% from last Thursday, and lost 340 screens last Friday. However, it is still running in more than 3,000 locations across North America. After 49 days, the movie’s domestic total has hit $466.5 million. It could also hit the $500 million milestone at the North American box office.

Toy Story 5 is set to beat Frozen 2

Frozen 2 is the sequel to Frozen, which was released in 2019. The Disney animation is one of the biggest releases in this genre. For the unversed, it collected $477.4 million in its lifetime at the North American box office. According to Box Office Mojo, Frozen 2 is the 4th-highest-grossing animated film domestically. Toy Story 5 is less than $11 million away from surpassing Frozen 2’s domestic haul and becoming the new all-time 4th-biggest animated film.

Toy Story 5 has hit the $1.07 billion mark worldwide. It is still a few inches away from surpassing the global haul of Toy Story 4 as the all-time highest-grossing Toy Story movie. It follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang, and their jobs are challenged when they’re introduced to electronics, a new threat to playtime. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $466.5 million

International – $604.9 million

Worldwide – $1.07 billion

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